Big rig tractor swerves to avoid driver, slams into BART fence in Pleasanton.

The driver of a Jeep made a lane change early Monday morning, causing the driver of a big rig tractor to swerve and hit a fence next to the BART tracks in Pleasanton, according to authorities.

As a result, two lanes on westbound Interstate Highway 580 at the Hopyward Drive offramp were blocked and the truck driver suffered minor injuries about 6:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

A Sig-Alert was issued after the two left lanes were blocked as of 7 a.m.

Authorities said it will take hours to repair the fence, which sits above a wall in the center median of the highway.