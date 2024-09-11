Big rigs snarl traffic at Highway 238, Caldecott Tunnel area

Traffic for East Bay commuters early Wednesday was shaping up to be a big mess.

A big rig caught on fire and turned over blocking lanes of Highway 238 in San Leandro about 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck turned on its side at the connection with Interstate Highway 880. No injuries were reported, despite the contents of the rig getting damaged by flames.

Then, about 5 a.m., a sod truck on Highway 24 flipped over just outside the Caldecott Tunnel in Oakland, blocking westbound lanes, according to the CHP.

The sod was spilled all over the highway and drivers were being diverted to Highway 13.

One commuter named Danny wrote on Facebook that he was caught up in the Caldecott mess. He wrote that he got off on Tunnell Road and took Broadway.

"Wasn't terrible," he wrote.

But for the drivers being diverted to Berkeley?

"That's gonna be brutal," he wrote.

Big rig caught fire and flipped over at Highway 238 and I-880 in San Leandro. Sept. 11, 2024

Big rig caught fire and flipped over at Highway 238 and I-880 in San Leandro. Sept. 11, 2024

Fire engines arrive after sod truck spills outside Caldecott Tunnel in Oakland. Sept. 11, 2024