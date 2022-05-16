Birthday to remember: Responding firefighters end up serenading 93-year-old woman
Firefighters in North Carolina were called to a home of a 93-year-old woman who reportedly had her house filled with smoke due to a cooking mishap on May 16.
When authorities arrived, they quickly resolved the issue and decided to make the woman’s day a bit better by singing her happy birthday.
The Smithfield Fire Department said the woman, identified as Mrs Geraldine, left a pot on the stove too long while tending to her garden.
"To make her 93rd a little better, A-shift serenaded her with Happy Birthday," the Smithfield Fire Department wrote on Facebook as they shared this video.
The firefighters can be seen serenading Geraldine with a birthday tune on her front porch.
Other Facebook users also chimed in wishing Geraldine a very happy birthday.
"That is so sweet! Happy birthday," wrote one user.
"Great singing," wrote another.