Bizarre items left behind in Ubers make 2025 Lost & Found Index list

A Viking drinking horn, a live turtle and even breast milk. These are just a few of the items listed in the 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index.

The ride-share company broke these items down by category. The aforementioned items made the 50 most "unique" lost items.

Now, you can blame forgetfulness on Mercury in retrograde all you want. Uber mentioned this astrological occurrence could contribute to such occurrences in their Newsroom blogpost on Tuesday. In fact, they have some data behind this, saying during the Mercury retrograde of April 2024, lost items were on the rise, with over 7,000 rides that had lost items reported on April 5 alone.

Or you could chalk it up to simple human error. Perhaps you can identify with some of these ‘10 most commonly forgotten items’:

Phone Wallet Keys Luggage Headphones Glasses Clothing Passport Vape Water Bottle

When it comes to the ‘10 most forgetful cities,' the Bay Area can take at least a little pride in its responsible ways. We don't even make the top 5. New York City is number one, followed by Miami and Chicago.

And just because this list is so bizarre, here's a few other "unique" lost items: Mannequin head with human hair, Ghostbusters ghost trap, chainsaw, urinal, DNA testing kit, 15 hookahs, divorce papers, Ozempic, and a taxidermied rabbit.

You'll have to check out their blogspot for the full list.

If you are forgetful or just have a one-off incident, Uber says there are ways to retrieve your items. They provide a help page that includes the steps you can take if you leave an item behind on your next ride.

The Source Information provided by Uber's ‘The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index’