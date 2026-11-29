The Brief Salesforce says U.S. online orders rose 5% on Black Friday, driven by shoppers buying more rather than paying higher prices. One in five shoppers now starts in an AI tool, but only about 8% have used an AI agent to make a purchase. Discounts are expected to improve for Cyber Monday, then disappear the following day, a Salesforce executive said.



Online shoppers bought more this Black Friday, not just paid more, according to new data from Salesforce.

Caila Schwartz, head of agentic commerce shopper insights at Salesforce, told KTVU's FOX LOCAL San Francisco that U.S. online orders rose about 5% compared with last year. The company analyzed shopping data from more than 1.5 billion online shoppers worldwide.

"It was another record-breaking Black Friday," Schwartz said.

She said the increase came from volume, not inflation. Selling prices were flat year over year and in some cases fell, as deep discounts drew more buyers.

"That growth that we're seeing is actually coming from shoppers buying more gifts, not paying higher prices," Schwartz said.

Salesforce data showed average online discounts of about 33% on Black Friday.

AI-driven shopping traffic to U.S. sites grew 67% from a year ago, according to Salesforce data. Schwartz said one in five shoppers now begins their search in an AI tool such as ChatGPT or Gemini. Brands whose shoppers used on-site AI agents saw bigger baskets, she said.

"Shoppers are using these tools to do things like research prices, find coupon codes, find the most personalized products curated to their wants and needs," Schwartz said.

Few shoppers are letting AI do the buying, however. Only about 8% have used an agent to make a purchase on their behalf, Schwartz said.

"It's more about the discovery, the research, finding those deals, looking for new brands, looking for a new product," she said.

She said AI could help smaller retailers compete. About a third of shoppers say they are frequently introduced to new brands through AI tools.

"The great thing about AI is it's really the great equalizer," Schwartz said.

Social media shopping also set records, with a surge in orders from social ads and influencer posts and from purchases made directly on platforms such as TikTok Shop, which had a 332% increase in sales on Thanksgiving day this year. Social traffic peaked on Thanksgiving Day, which Schwartz said is typical early in Cyber Week.

"Shoppers have been used to discovering new brands on social media, now they're actually buying in these channels," she said.

Shoppers also use the tools at different times of day. AI use peaked earlier, including by people chatting with an AI agent in stores to compare products. Social shopping peaked in the evening, between 6 and 9pm.

"Once you're done at the stores for the day, you're home, you're finally relaxed, you are scrolling in your social feed," Schwartz said. "That's when we see social peak."

Schwartz expects deals to get better ahead of Cyber Monday, which she called the second-biggest shopping day of the year.

"We anticipate that brands and retailers will actually sweeten their deals heading into Cyber Monday," she said.

Shoppers should not count on discounts after that.

"We see discounts really disappear the Tuesday after Cyber Monday," Schwartz said. "But once that moment passed, we won't see these types of deals until next year."