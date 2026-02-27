Black History Month: students learn about first Black firefighters in Oakland

The Brief Fire engines lined an Emeryville school event Friday for a Black History Month program highlighting the Bay Area’s first Black firefighters and their legacy. Students learned that Oakland hired its first Black firefighters in 1920, forming the segregated Engine 22, and that decades later Samuel Golden became the city’s first Black fire chief in 1981. Fire leaders said progress toward inclusion took generations of legal fights and advocacy, and students said the history lesson inspired them to follow their dreams.



Fire engines were parked outside a school event in Emeryville Friday, not to put out a fire, but to spark the imaginations and dreams of elementary school students who gathered Friday for a Black History Month lesson on the first Black firefighters in the Bay Area.

Inclusivity was gradual

"It wasn't very inclusive when I was coming through the ranks," Alameda County Fire Chief Willie McDonald said.

Chief McDonald and other Black firefighters attended the "Chief is my Belief" program, which aims to educate and inspire students.

Through videos, photos and speeches, the students learned the very first African American firefighters were able to join the Oakland Fire Department in 1920. Those early pioneers formed an all-Black Engine 22 station in West Oakland, because they weren't allowed to mix with white colleagues.

Their numbers gradually grew, and as they fought fires, they also fought for equal access and treatment.

Overcoming lack of diversity

"I had initiated a suit against the fire department in San Francisco because of the lack of people of color, but not only that because they didn't allow women to take the exam," Bob Demmons, who served as San Francisco Fire Chief between 1996-2000, said.

They say each generation opened doors for people of color and women to pursue their dreams of a firefighting career.

"I'm proud that we eliminated at least some of the discrimination that was going on and denying people the opportunity to pursue their dreams only because of their race and gender," Demmons said.

It wasn't until some six decades after the first Black firefighters joined the department, that Samuel Golden became Oakland's first Black fire chief in 1981.

Learning from history

Students said they enjoyed learning about the firefighters' history.

"It inspired me because you could show up to certain communities and show you care," Kaya Jones, a 5th-grade student said.

"It's good to learn about like the past and Black History Month," Walter Wolfgramm, a 6th-grader said.

"What I got out of it was like, follow your dreams, believe in what you want to do," Polo Taiese, a 6th-grader said.

"I think because of the accomplishments, hard work and dedication by some of the African Americans who have gotten into the fire service, it's really made the fire service much more inclusive and much more welcoming," McDonald said.