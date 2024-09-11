Blind cricket players spread awareness about the game, lack of limitations

For die-hard fans, British-born cricket is more than a sport, it’s a type of religion.

"Wherever you go you see people playing cricket. So I have a dream that I have to do something for my country," said one Indian-born cricket player.

The players who competed in a demonstration game on Wednesday, for the Cupertino Rotary Club were visually impaired.

"Cricket has a long history here in Cupertino," said Orrin Mahoney, president of the Cupertino Rotary Club.

At least four of the players, such as Maharaja Savsuppiramanian, are blind.

"I read a news article about our blind cricket teams, and from that I got dreams to play for my country," he said.

Players ranging in degree of visual impairment first took to the pitch a century ago in non-competitive games.

"If I remove this I cannot see anything. It will be like blurry," said one player on the team who wears glasses.

The advent in 1990 of a ball that makes noise made it possible for those completely without sight to underhand bowl, bat and field one of the 11 positions on the field.

"That was the biggest beauty of this ball. Which allowed people with blindness to play the game and equally follow and enjoy," said Mahandesh Kivadasannavar, chairman of the India Creative Association for the Blind.

Blind since the age of six-months, he learned the game by listening to relatives. He then grew up to run a league for visually impaired players in India.

"Being cricket crazy people, we felt there was a golden opportunity," said Kivadasannavar.

League videos have been posted on YouTube and are sparking interest. The current three-city, U.S. tour from east to west, is spreading the word that cricket isn’t just for the sighted.

"Cricket is one of the fastest growing sports, after pickle ball. And I think this shows it’s not just limited to a small group," said Hament Buch, director of the Silicon Valley-based California Cricket Academy.

The exhibition match played for the Rotarians is part of a larger, four-pronged approach to raising awareness about cricket. They’re also advocating for the creation of a men’s and women’s team here in the U.S.; advocating for the inclusion of cricket for the visually impaired in the upcoming 2028 Paralympics; and raising money for cricket teams nationally and internationally."

The games also create camaraderie between those less or more disabled.

"It’s wonderful to see they can have a life and have a sport, and they can do things that they want to do," said Padma Chari of the Cupertino Rotary Club.

Officials said the desire of these players could help propel this foreign sport into the next national obsession.

There are two more demonstration games on Thursday and Sunday. And a meeting is scheduled with Stanford University faculty Saturday.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau.

