'Blood on your hands': Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's home vandalized

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's home was vandalized overnight.

The culprit or culprits spray painted numerous messages on her property on Oakmore Road in the Oakmore neighborhood.

Messages including "Blood on your hands," "Wake up Libby," "Defund OPD," and "Cancel Rent" were visible on the garage door, driveway, retaining wall, and walkway to Schaaf's home.

Police officers were seen outside of Schaaf's home Tuesday morning.