Blue Angels cancel their Sunday air show at Fleet Week

The Blue Angels canceled their Sunday air show at San Francisco Fleet Week because of weather.

In a Tweet, the Blue Angels said "we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!"

Organizers told KTVU safety for performers and spectators is their number one priority. They say current weather conditions make it unsafe to fly.

The show on Friday went off without any problems, but the Saturday show was postponed because of weather. Many people in San Francisco said they were unable to see the Blue Angels flying because of the dense fog.