Boat catches fire in Oakland sending thick plume of smoke into air

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters said a boat on a parked trailer caught fire on Saturday.

The blaze happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 6th and Castro Streets.

Video from Citizen App shows a thick column of smoke billowing into the sky. 

No injuries were reported in the fire, and there was no word on a cause.

Oakland hit a record temperature of 78 degrees on Thursday, leaving experts worried about fire danger and water supply.

