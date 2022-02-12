Woman, child drown in Blackhawk pool

A woman and child drowned in the backyard swimming pool of a home in the community of Blackhawk on Saturday.

San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief John Duggan confirmed the agency received a 911 call at 2:54 p.m. Saturday for a report of a two-person drowning at a home on East Ridge Court.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it does not appear suspicious and there are no signs of foul play.

The victims, who were pronounced dead at the San Ramon Regional Medical Center, have not been identified, nor were their ages divulged.

Duggan said a fire engine, battalion chief, and two ambulances responded to the emergency call.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was also dispatched to the home for a report of a woman who was in a swimming pool and not breathing. When the deputy arrived, he was told a child was already on the way to the hospital.