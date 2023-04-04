Boater missing after vessel capsizes in Suisun Bay

Authorities are searching Tuesday for a missing boater off of Dutton Island in Solano County after his vessel capsized Monday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a report at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday from someone who said a man swam up to his dock on Dutton Island -- a small island in Suisun Bay -- and said that his 15-foot recreational boat had capsized around 11 p.m. Monday while he and his brother were fishing.

Featured article

The brother, described as a man wearing brown coveralls and having short blonde hair, remains missing and the California Highway Patrol and local first responders in Solano County are assisting in the search by helicopter and boat, Coast Guard officials said.

Anyone who has information about the missing man is asked to call the Coast Guard's Sector San Francisco command center at (415) 399-7300.