Expand / Collapse search

Boater missing after vessel capsizes in Suisun Bay

Published 
Solano County
KTVU FOX 2

SUISUN CITY, Calif. - Authorities are searching Tuesday for a missing boater off of Dutton Island in Solano County after his vessel capsized Monday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a report at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday from someone who said a man swam up to his dock on Dutton Island -- a small island in Suisun Bay -- and said that his 15-foot recreational boat had capsized around 11 p.m. Monday while he and his brother were fishing.

Featured

San Mateo woman's family fighting for safe return after Mexican abduction
article

San Mateo woman's family fighting for safe return after Mexican abduction

San Mateo resident Monica De Leon Barba has been held against her will for more that 120 days in Mexico by kidnappers demanding a ransom from her family.

The brother, described as a man wearing brown coveralls and having short blonde hair, remains missing and the California Highway Patrol and local first responders in Solano County are assisting in the search by helicopter and boat, Coast Guard officials said.

Anyone who has information about the missing man is asked to call the Coast Guard's Sector San Francisco command center at (415) 399-7300.

Moss Landing search for 7-year-old boy called off, mother identified

Coast Guard officials said they called off the search for a missing 7-year-old boy in the water off Moss Landing in Monterey County Friday. Authorities also identified the boy's mother who was found in the water and died at the hospital.