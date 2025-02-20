Bob's Donuts opens hole-y new storefront on SF's Polk Street

Friday, marks a big day for one of San Francisco's most iconic donut shops. Bob's Donuts on Polk Street will welcome customers into a brand new storefront at 1720 Polk, just down the street from its original location. The owners say their plan is to eventually close their original shop at 1621 Polk, which has welcomed hungry, often late-night customers, for decades.

"We’re super excited to unveil everything to the community," said Rebekah Ahn, who is the daughter of Bob's Donuts current owners. "We sure have been getting a lot of calls and text messages. A lot of people who are very curious as to what’s going on."

Bob's Donuts first opened in the city in the 1950’s and the Ahn family bought the shop from Bob in the late 1970’s. The family-owned donut shop already operates three other locations in San Francisco and Mill Valley. Ahn says the new shop will offer a larger kitchen and seating for customers. Bob's original Polk Street location only offers takeout.

"Very excited, we’re going to eat all of them," said Kristen Swangler, who was spotted peering through the new shop's paper-covered windows. "I like the cinnamon, it’s like the cinnamon swirl."

Bob's Donuts is a favorite among locals and sweet lovers, known for its chunky apple fritter and giant donut. The grand opening will feature a giant donut eating contest.

"You're supposed to eat it in under three minutes, but I don't know if everyone is going to be able to do that," said Ahn. "Most people can't…It’s fun to watch."

A number of city leaders, including San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie are expected to stop by the new shop throughout the day.