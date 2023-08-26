Body found in Vallejo homeless encampment, police investigating

Vallejo police on Saturday announced they are investigating the death of an adult male found in a homeless encampment.

The body was found on August 22 at an encampment near the 400 block of Redwood Street with at least one gunshot wound, police said in a press release.

The gunshot wound was later determined to be the cause of the death.

The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This is Vallejo's fourteenth homicide in 2023.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 and Corporal Detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.