Person found dead at Mosswood Park in Oakland

The Brief The body was found on Monday at Oakland's Mosswood Park. Authorities did not find any signs of foul play. The victim's cause of death has not been revealed.



Authorities are investigating the death of a person at Oakland's Mosswood Park.

What we know:

Officers were called around 5 p.m. to the 3700 block of Manila Avenue regarding a report of an unresponsive person in the park.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was shortly after pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play

What they're saying:

There were no signs of foul play, according to police.

The investigation into the victim's cause of death is ongoing.