Person found dead at Mosswood Park in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the death of a person at Oakland's Mosswood Park.
What we know:
Officers were called around 5 p.m. to the 3700 block of Manila Avenue regarding a report of an unresponsive person in the park.
When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was shortly after pronounced dead at the scene.
No foul play
What they're saying:
There were no signs of foul play, according to police.
The investigation into the victim's cause of death is ongoing.
The Source: Oakland Police Department