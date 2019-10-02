Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing tech exec

Sheriff's officials confirmed on Wednesday a body found near a vehicle associated with a kidnapping in Santa Cruz is that of a missing tech executive.

Deputies say, on Tuesday around 3:00 a.m. Tushar Atre, 50, was taken from his home on Pleasure Point Drive and forced into his girlfriend's BMW. Later that day, deputies located the vehicle and found a deceased person near the car on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A small army of investigators, heavily armed deputies, and SWAT team members walked a secluded area of the grisly discovery. Officials say evidence led them there around 10 a.m. and they subsequently found the white BMW SUV that Atre was last seen entering.

Atre is the founder and CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design agency based in Santa Cruz. His website shows numerous clients, primarily in the South Bay and Peninsula areas. Officials are investigating his past dealings, but believe the motive for the incident was robbery.