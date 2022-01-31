Gunfire near Oakland's Eastmont Mall to blame for cable outages

Thousands of Comcast customers lost their TV service for most of Sunday including during the 49ers NFC championship game.

Comcast blames it on a shooting in Oakland.



Comcast said there was gunfire at about 5 a.m. Sunday near the Eastmont Mall and the bullets damaged its equipment.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the shooting.



Comcast thought repairs would be finished by early afternoon.

However, when the 49ers game started, 20,000 Comcast customers still had no cable service.

Most customers had service returned about 7 p.m. on Sunday, after the Rams beat the 49ers.



