Body pulled from water near San Francisco's Pier 14
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was pulled from the water off Pier 14 in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.
The body was discovered around 9:43 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said.
The fire department dispatched a fireboat to retrieve the body.
A medical examiner was called to the scene and will determine the cause of death.
Authorities have not provided an identification of the victim.
The Source: The San Francisco Fire Department