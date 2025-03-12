Body pulled from water near San Francisco's Pier 14

article

The Brief A body was discovered in the water near Pier 14 on Wednesday morning. The body was spotted around 9:34 a.m. Authorities have not provided an identification of the victim.



A body was pulled from the water off Pier 14 in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.

The body was discovered around 9:43 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire department dispatched a fireboat to retrieve the body.

Featured article

A medical examiner was called to the scene and will determine the cause of death.

Authorities have not provided an identification of the victim.