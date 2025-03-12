Expand / Collapse search

Body pulled from water near San Francisco's Pier 14

Published  March 12, 2025 12:27pm PDT
San Francisco
A San Francisco Fire Department boat searched the area around Pier 39 for a missing man, last seen in a canoe, Thursday August 18, 2011. (Photo by Brant Ward/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was pulled from the water off Pier 14 in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.

The body was discovered around 9:43 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire department dispatched a fireboat to retrieve the body.

A medical examiner was called to the scene and will determine the cause of death.

Authorities have not provided an identification of the victim. 

