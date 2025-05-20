Expand / Collapse search

Body found while clearing out Oakland homeless encampment

By
Published  May 20, 2025 11:51am PDT
BART
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police find body at homeless encampment

Oakland police find body at homeless encampment

A body was found while clearing a homeless encampment in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating the discovery of a body found while clearing out a homeless encampment on Monday.

Officers found the body around 12:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 12th Street while shutting down an encampment located a few blocks from the Fruitvale BART Station, according to authorities.\

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the incident.

Citywide encampment crackdown

What we know:

The encampment is one of several being shut down as part of a citywide effort to close homeless camps.

Featured

Newsom asks California cities to ban homeless encampments
article

Newsom asks California cities to ban homeless encampments

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday provided a path for cities in California to get rid of homeless encampments based on a template his administration created for them to use to clear out the camps.

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to call the department at (510) 238-3821.

The Source: Oakland Police Department

BART