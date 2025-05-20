Body found while clearing out Oakland homeless encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating the discovery of a body found while clearing out a homeless encampment on Monday.
Officers found the body around 12:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 12th Street while shutting down an encampment located a few blocks from the Fruitvale BART Station, according to authorities.\
The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the incident.
Citywide encampment crackdown
What we know:
The encampment is one of several being shut down as part of a citywide effort to close homeless camps.
Featured
Police are asking anyone with information about the death to call the department at (510) 238-3821.
The Source: Oakland Police Department