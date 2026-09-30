Body of missing Antioch swimmer recovered in San Joaquin Delta
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Authorities in the East Bay have recovered the body of a missing 46-year-old woman who disappeared while swimming near the Antioch Marina.
Edgielyn Torrente was found Sunday following a multi-day search, according to the Antioch Police Department.
Police said Torrente and another woman went for a swim on Sept. 23 near Smith's Landing Seafood Grill. While the second woman was rescued from the water and transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Torrente remained missing.
First responders cautioned that currents in the San Joaquin River—where the two women were swimming—are strong and unpredictable, even close to the shore. Authorities strongly urge anyone swimming or boating in the area to always wear a life jacket.
Scene from a water rescue effort in Antioch after two people went into the river and became distressed. September 23, 2026.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Antioch Police Department.