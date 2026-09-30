Body of missing Antioch swimmer recovered in San Joaquin Delta

The Brief Authorities in the East Bay have recovered the body of Edgielyn Torrente, a 46-year-old woman who went missing while swimming near the Antioch Marina. Torrente and another woman went swimming near Smith's Landing Seafood Grill on Sept. 23 before getting into trouble in the water. While the second swimmer was rescued and hospitalized with minor injuries, first responders warn that San Joaquin River currents are dangerous and urge everyone to wear life jackets.



Authorities in the East Bay have recovered the body of a missing 46-year-old woman who disappeared while swimming near the Antioch Marina.

Edgielyn Torrente was found Sunday following a multi-day search, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Police said Torrente and another woman went for a swim on Sept. 23 near Smith's Landing Seafood Grill. While the second woman was rescued from the water and transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Torrente remained missing.

First responders cautioned that currents in the San Joaquin River—where the two women were swimming—are strong and unpredictable, even close to the shore. Authorities strongly urge anyone swimming or boating in the area to always wear a life jacket.

Scene from a water rescue effort in Antioch after two people went into the river and became distressed. September 23, 2026.