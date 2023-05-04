Body of man reported missing in 2019 recently found in barrel

The body of man reported missing out of Oakland in 2019 was recently discovered inside a barrel outside the city limits, according to police.

Authorities said Eric Gregory was last seen in December 2021 near the Oakland Home Depot store. He had been considered missing since then.

On April 10, 2023, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a body found inside a barrel near a dead end on Cull Canyon Road in Castro Valley. A week later, authorities identified the body as that of Gregory.

His death was ruled a homicide. The Oakland Police Department has taken over the case.