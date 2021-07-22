Body of Richmond teen missing since Feb. recovered from waters of San Pablo Bay

Richmond police said that the body of a teen who had been missing for months was recovered Thursday from the San Pablo Bay.

The police department said the body of Antoine Whittley of Point Richmond, 17, was found in the waters near Point Pinole, which sits along the San Pablo Bay.

"Based on the active investigation and all of the information obtained by Richmond Police Department, it is believed to be the body of Antione Whittley," police said in a statement.

Whittley was last seen on the night of Feb. 10 around 8:30 p.m. after he left his friend's house to go home.

The teen was picked up by a rideshare to take him to his home in Point Richmond, but he never made it.

"The rideshare driver missed the exit and accidentally ended up on the bridge," says Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "Something occurred while on the bridge between the driver and Antione and the decision was made to stop the vehicle and Antoine exited the vehicle."

Police said Whittley had got out of the vehicle midspan on the bridge of his own free will.

The friend told police that he spoke to Whittley while he was on the bridge and the teen seemed paranoid. The friend said Whittley believed that he was being followed.

Whittley's last phone call was to his friend.

Authorities said there has been no evidence of a crime being committed.