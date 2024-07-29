Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Palo Alto parking garage identified

Published  July 29, 2024 3:03pm PDT
Palo Alto
Police in Palo Alto are investigating the death of a homeless man in his 60s at a downtown parking garage on Thursday.

PALO ALTO, Calif. - A body found in a parking garage in downtown Palo Alto is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said on Monday.

The victim, 60-year-old James Allen Rudolph, died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to Santa Clara County. Rudolph's body was found on Friday on the first floor of a parking garage located near Bryant and Lytton Streets.

The victim was unhoused, police said.

Police in Palo Alto are investigating a suspicious death at a parking garage on Thursday.

When the victim's body was first discovered, officers were investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Investigators have not provided information on the circumstances surrounding the incident. They have not yet disclosed a possible suspect.

