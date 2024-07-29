A body found in a parking garage in downtown Palo Alto is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said on Monday.

The victim, 60-year-old James Allen Rudolph, died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to Santa Clara County. Rudolph's body was found on Friday on the first floor of a parking garage located near Bryant and Lytton Streets.

The victim was unhoused, police said.

Featured article

When the victim's body was first discovered, officers were investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Investigators have not provided information on the circumstances surrounding the incident. They have not yet disclosed a possible suspect.