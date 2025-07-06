Expand / Collapse search

Divers recover body of missing man from Lake Clementine

By
Published  July 6, 2025 8:37pm PDT
KTVU FOX 2
The sheriff’s office said the man was reported missing on Sunday morning after having been out on the water all day on Saturday. (Courtesy of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

The Brief

    • Divers retrieved the 75-year-old man’s body from Lower Lake Clementine on Sunday morning.
    • The man was reported missing on Sunday morning after having been out on the water all day on Saturday.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who was reported missing on Sunday was recovered from Lake Clementine in Placer County.

Divers retrieved the 75-year-old man’s body from Lower Lake Clementine about 10:30 a.m., according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man was reported missing on Sunday morning after having been out on the water all day on Saturday. The man’s boat, truck and keys were found at the marina near the Lower Lake Clementine Boat Ramp.

"Based on the evidence, it was determined he likely entered the water and may have drowned," the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s name was not released, and no further details were available.



The Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office

