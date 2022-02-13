Body recovered near Muir Beach identified as San Francisco restaurant worker

The body pulled from the waters Friday evening near Muir Beach has been identified by family as the man who was swept out to sea earlier this week.

Jose Padilla, 29, was fishing with his cousins on Monday when a wave crashed into them, forcing them into the water. One of the men said he tried to save his cousin, but the waves were too strong.

Photos of Jose Padilla courtesy his family.

After a 5-day search, officials announced in a tweet that they located and removed the body of a man near the area Padilla was last seen.

Family said Padilla graduated from City College SF, where he studied biotechnology, and worked as a food runner at five-diamond rated, Michelin starred Fisherman's Wharf restaurant, Gary Danko, for 12 years.

In an online memorial, Padilla's fiance, Shauna Hinson, said they are raising funds in hopes of "getting him back to his mother."

"Now we will be able to bring him home to his family in Honduras," said Hinson. "Before that, we want to host a memorial to give everyone an opportunity to say goodbye."