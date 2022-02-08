Search suspended for missing fisherman near Muir Beach

article

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search on Tuesday for a missing fisherman, who was swept away into the ocean near the Muir Beach overlook one day earlier.

Jose Padilla, 27, of San Francisco, and his two cousins were fishing on the rocks when a wave crashed onto the shore sweeping them away, causing a rescue effort for all three men. Two men were saved by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, but Jose never made it back.

Marlin Padilla said he tried to save his cousin, but that the waves were too strong, and he had to save himself from drowning.

The Coast Guard said they sent a helicopter out at 7 a.m. It searched for an hour and 20 minutes before their search effort was suspended. Coast Guard officials said South Marin Fire District did an additional search between 10 a.m. and noon.

Marlin said his cousin graduated from City College SF and worked as a food runner at five-diamond rated, Michelin starred Fisherman's Wharf restaurant, Gary Danko, for 12 years.

His cousin said he loved fishing, hunting and soccer and is survived by his mother who lives in Honduras.

KTVU's Jana Katsuyama contributed to this report.

