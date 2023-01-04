'Bomb cyclone' images show storm rolling into California

A dangerous cyclone forming off the coast of California is expected to unload torrential rain, damaging winds, and flooding on the region.

California barely recovered from an onslaught of damage caused by a round of storms last week, and yet another system is rolling toward the Golden State.

On Wednesday morning, Bay Area residents woke to some light rain and winds, but the brunt of the storm, the main event, arrives around 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said many people have questioned whether the storm is still lining up.

"It's still coming," the weather agency said in a tweet with a satellite image of the storm forming off the Pacific Coast and marching toward California.