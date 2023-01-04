'Bomb cyclone' images show storm rolling into California

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
11
High Wind Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

A dangerous cyclone forming off the coast of California is expected to unload torrential rain, damaging winds, and flooding on the region.

California barely recovered from an onslaught of damage caused by a round of storms last week, and yet another system is rolling toward the Golden State. 

On Wednesday morning, Bay Area residents woke to some light rain and winds, but the brunt of the storm, the main event, arrives around 3 p.m.

Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

The National Weather Service Bay Area said many people have questioned whether the storm is still lining up. 

"It's still coming," the weather agency said in a tweet with a satellite image of the storm forming off the Pacific Coast and marching toward California.