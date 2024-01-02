Bomb found on Santa Cruz beach

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A bomb was found on a Santa Cruz beach on December 31, 2023. The Santa Cruz sheriff's office bomb squad determined it was an inert military ordinance that had probably been kicked up during recent rough surf along the coast. Photo: Santa Cruz County sheriff. From: KTVU FOX 2

A bomb washed ashore at a Santa Cruz beach and was found on New Year's Eve.

The Santa Cruz County sheriff's bomb squad said it was an "inert military ordinance" that turned up at Pajaro Dunes.

It had probably been kicked up from its resting place in the ocean during a recent bout of rough surf that hit the coast, according to the sheriff's office The storm damaged areas like Capitola.

The bomb was removed by personnel from the Travis Air Force Base.