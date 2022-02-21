Bomb squad called in at SAP Center during Sharks game

The San Jose bomb squad gave the all-clear by Monday morning following an incident at the home of the San Jose Sharks.

The unit was called to the SAP Center at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday after one of the arena's bomb sniffing dogs detected something inside a locker outside the arena.

The bomb squad later declared the area was safe.

But it's still not clear what was found inside the locker.

The incident occurred while the Sharks were hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Knights beat the Sharks 4-1.

