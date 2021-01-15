Bomb squad called to inspect suspicious package at Google building

article

A suspicious package has been reported at a Google office in Mountain View, leading to an evacuation of the building, according to police.

The Mountain View police has asked a Santa Clara County bomb squad "to further inspect the package," the department said in a tweet.

"A preliminary investigation has revealed the package is not dangerous," the police said in a subsequent message.

The building at the 2000 block of Casey Avenue "has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution."

This is a developing story.