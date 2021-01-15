Expand / Collapse search

Bomb squad called to inspect suspicious package at Google building

By KTVU staff
American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A suspicious package has been reported at a Google office  in Mountain View, leading to an evacuation of  the building, according to police.

The Mountain View police has asked a Santa Clara County bomb squad "to further inspect the package," the department said in a tweet.

"A preliminary investigation has revealed the package is not dangerous," the police said in a subsequent message.

The building at the 2000 block of Casey Avenue "has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution."

This is a developing story.