Border Patrol could replace some ICE directors over deportation pace: reports

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to overhaul leadership within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, replacing roughly half of the agency’s regional directors with Border Patrol officials, according to multiple news reports.

The move comes amid growing frustration inside the administration over what officials view as insufficient numbers of arrests and deportations nationwide, according to the New York Times, Fox News, and other outlets including CNN, NBC News.

The White House has not confirmed the planned shake-up but issued a statement saying it remains committed to prioritizing the removal of violent criminals from the United States.

The reported changes would mark one of the most significant leadership shifts within ICE during the Trump administration, reflecting ongoing tensions between the White House and immigration enforcement officials over policy and performance.

Two senior officials described to Fox News the mood inside DHS as "tense" and "combative," with some ICE leaders warning the new approach could erode public support and blur the line between ICE and Border Patrol operations.

The change comes as deportation totals remain below targets set by the administration earlier this year, Fox News reported.

Officials told Fox News that the latest round of reassignments impacts ICE field chiefs in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Portland, Philadelphia, El Paso and New Orleans — positions expected to be filled by Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection officials.

Last week in the Bay Area, Border Patrol agents were deployed for an immigration surge in San Francisco that President Trump ultimately called off.

ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are different agencies, but they’re both part of the Department of Homeland Security.

ICE investigates immigration and customs violations and enforces immigration law in the U.S. interior.

CBP focuses on border security and enforces immigration laws at and between ports of entry. They are the officers you think of at customs at the airport. They are the largest law enforcement agency under DHS and can enforce immigration 100 miles from any border, which in the West Coast, also includes the coast.