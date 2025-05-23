BottleRock 2025 brings 74 bands to Napa for three-day festival

The Brief BottleRock 2025 kicked off Friday with head-liners Green Day, Public Enemy, E-40, and Sublime. An estimated 120,000 people expected to attend the 3-day music and culinary festival. Family-friendly spaces are included as part of the experience.



BottleRock 2025 is back in Napa, bringing 74 bands to six stages for this year's three-day festival, which is expected to bring some 120,000 people to hear live music, food, wine and other beverages.

"We're all here to have a good time and to start the summer off. This is like the beginning of summer," Ida Bernal, a Vacaville resident attending her second BottleRock festival, said.

THE LINEUP

The festival's lineup includes E-40, Public Enemy, Sublime, Justin Timberlake, Noah Kahan, and Green Day.

Meesha Puri of Santa Clara was wearing a Green Day t-shirt over a green dress, and brought her daughter along for the first day.

"It's all about Green Day today. Well every day. Definitely excited to see Green Day and all the other bands playing. First time at BottleRock," Puri said.

Other attendees said they are excited to hear new bands.

"Listening to new music that I haven't heard of, cause I feel like Justin Timberlake and E40, they're known but there are other smaller bands that we don't know of," Ileana Padilla of Vallejo said.

THE FOOD AND DRINKS

The festival includes dozens of vendors and food trucks selling a range of food, from ice cream and sweets, to burgers, Moroccan, Asian, Mexican and other cuisines.

The executive chef at Hopmonk Tavern Oswaldo "Ozzie" Rancon, says it's their third year, and they're prepared to serve some 1,200 burgers over the weekend.

For many of the local vendors its a chance to get new customers...

"I feel like every year, more people are showing up...so that's great," Rancon said.

At the culinary stage, tennis legend Serena Williams and singer Trisha Yearwood made a star appearance.

Local wineries, breweries and makers of spirits had tasting booths, including some non-alcoholic options that gave everyone a reason to raise a glass.

"I'm going to make sure I stay sober and watch my friends so I like the non-alcoholic options. It's great," Kris Allen, a Sebastopol resident, said.

FAMILY AND FUN

There are also activities that have become festival favorites, such as the silent disco, where people wear headphones to listen to DJs on an outdoor dance floor.

"Bring in new songs you just heard on the radio mashed up with old songs that you heard here last year and make people dance and have a good time," Douglas "DJ Thyme" Whitlow said.

One new feature for 2025 is bringing rock and roll to a new roller rink.

"The outdoor roller rink is awesome. It's super hot out here, but it's nice to get going around. I haven't put on skates in years, so it was a lot of fun," Christopher Quvus, who came from Lacey, Washington, said.

The festival also tries to be family-friendly, with a "Little Rockers" area for children, away from the stages.

"There's a nursing station, a changing station. It's nice to have a cool-down spot for her," Alyssa Shepard of Roseville said, as she and her husband Dominic Shephard stood with their toddler near the Little Rockers space.

"It's pretty cool they make this family-friendly. It's her first festival. Pretty amped," Dominic Shepard said.

Organizers say there are still limited tickets available for the weekend.

