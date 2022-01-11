Bottlerock Napa Valley music festival tickets go on sale

Tickets go on sale for the Bottlerock Napa Valley music festival on Tuesday.

Headliners for the three-day music festival include Metallica, Pink and Twenty One Pilots.

This year's event is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Napa Valley Expo.

Organizers say they're optimistic that the number of COVID cases will improve in time for the summer concert season, but are ready to adapt as needed.

Tickets range in price from $379 to nearly $5,000 for VIP experiences. For more information, click here.

