BottleRock releases 2026 lineup: Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys

BottleRock Napa Valley on Tuesday revealed its 2026 festival lineup, featuring more than 80 musical acts including headline artists Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, Lorde, Teddy Swims, LCD Soundsystem, and SOMBR.

Other artists include Lil Wayne, Zedd, Ludacris, Papa Roach, Mt. Joy, Slightly Stoopid, Rilo Kiley, AJR, and Busta Rhymes.

What we know:

The full list of artists also includes: BigXthaPlug, Jon Bellion, Chaka Khan, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Bush, Tash Sultana, Kool & The Gang, flipturn, Del Water Gap, Børns, Maoli, Men at Work, Matt Maeson, Natasha Bedingfield, Tom Morello, Rev Run (of Run DMC), Cut Copy, Larkin Poe, Better Than Ezra, The California Honeydrops, The Beths, Sons of the East, Arrested Development, almost monday, Good Neighbours, The Warning, Midnight Generation, Paco Versailles, Chevy Metal, Treach (of Naughty by Nature), Buffalo Traffic Jam, Absolutely, Melt, Nilüfer Yanya, Paris Jackson, The Return of Jackie and Judy, The Heavy Heavy, Charlotte Lawrence, DJ Pauly D (Silent Disco), Meredith Marks (Silent Disco), Jess King (Silent Disco), The Paper Kites, The Paradox, Zinadelphia, Penelope Road, Saxsquatch, New Constellations, Hannah Cohen, Izzy Escobar, Girl Tones, Folk Bitch Trio, Indy, The Alive, Moonalice, The Chin Chins, Nat Myers, Alec Shaw, Betty Taylor, Khatumu, Malick Koly, Jake Zimma, The Rookie5, The Silverado Pickups, DJ Umami, Bettina Maureenji, and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

The three-day music festival will take place on Memorial Day weekend at the Napa Valley Expo. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The festival includes food, beer and wine, too, on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage. Details on that will be provided later on.