Boy in stolen car dies after Cupertino pursuit ends in crash

A boy was killed and three other minors were injured early Thursday in Cupertino when the stolen vehicle they were in struck a tree during a law enforcement chase, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thanksgiving.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputies attempted to stop the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra at South De Anza Boulevard and Stevens Creek Boulevard, after allegedly determining the vehicle was stolen out of San Jose.

The driver, who was allegedly wearing a face mask and hooded sweater, didn't pull over and led deputies on a chase that ended at about 3 a.m. in Saratoga, when the Elantra crashed into a tree near Saratoga Los Gatos Road and Via Colina, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The male driver allegedly ran from the scene but was apprehended nearby by sheriff's deputies who allegedly found an unloaded firearm magazine nearby.

A male passenger was declared dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, both of them girls, were hospitalized, as was the driver.

One was in stable condition and the other two were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office press release said.

The driver will be arrested after he is treated for his injuries and is expected to be booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on allegations of vehicular manslaughter, felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle and other accusations.

The victim's name will be released pending notification of his family by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.