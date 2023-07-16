Boy sustains critical, life-threatening burns in Santa Rosa apartment fire

article

A young boy was left with critical, life-threatening burns after an apartment fire broke out in Santa Rosa.

Fire officials said the minor was rescued from the second floor of a two-story apartment building on 801 Dutton Avenue after first reports of the fire came in around 6:01 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was taken to a trauma center where he is being treated for the severe burn injuries, according to Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

Firefighters were initially told by residents that another adult was trapped in the apartment, but crews did not find any additional victims.

The fire was controlled in about 30 minutes, with damage being limited to the bedroom where it started. Other parts of the apartment building suffered from heat and smoke damage.

Total damages are estimated to be around $100,000, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.