Boy, part of group of juveniles attempting to cross freeway, struck by car and injured, CHP says

California Highway Patrol - San Francisco says a group of about 15 juveniles were attempting to cross southbound U.S. 101 near an SFO Airport off-ramp, when one of them was struck by a vehicle and injured.

The boy was struck by a rental car, a white Chrysler 300, CHP said. The collision was reported just before 7 p.m.

CHP said the group of kids were crossing the freeway and were headed to a motel. When the pedestrian was struck, the group scattered. One of them stayed behind with the victim, officials said.

The boy suffered a broken leg and major head injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CHP did not say if the driver of the rental car stayed at the location after the collision.

The crash blocked lanes for some time, but all lanes have since reopened. There are residual delays.

This is a developing news story.



