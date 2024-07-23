Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after girlfriend's homicide in Fremont

By Skyler Winston
Published  July 23, 2024 12:48pm PDT
News
KTVU FOX 2

FREMONT, Calif - A woman was found dead near Lake Arrowhead Avenue and Alvardo Road in Fremont on Saturday evening. 

When Fremont Police Department (FPD) officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene.

The FPD Crimes Against Persons Unit took over the investigation and identified the homicide suspect as Krishan Sharma, a 38-year-old resident of Hayward. The investigators say that the victim and Sharma were in a relationship when the homicide took place. 

On Monday, FPD Detectives found Sharma driving a vehicle. Sharma was arrested for suspicion of murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

His case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. 

Headlines on 2 | Today News | KTVU

Support grows for VP Kamala Harris, two Tahoe beaches close over sewage spill & California Forever pulls measure to build city. Headlines on 2 is available every weekday on KTVU.