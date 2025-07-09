Boys, 12 and 17, arrested in Pleasanton ATM robberies

article

A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old boy are accused of carrying out robberies at Pleasanton ATMs, according to police.

Suspects approached victims while using ATM

What we know:

Authorities said there have been a series of recent robberies at ATMs where, in each incident, two to three suspects approached customers using an ATM and threatened them.

The suspects then stole varying amounts of cash, fleeing in different getaway cars, police said.

Featured article

Pleasanton police believe the two minors are responsible, though they have not provided information on a possible third suspect.

The minors, both of Livermore, have since been arrested and booked into juvenile hall on first-degree robbery charges.

Police said during the arrest of the 12-year-old, an unserialized gun was recovered.

The suspects' names are being withheld due to their age.