Boys, ages 12 to 15, arrested after Pleasanton strong-arm robbery

Police said they have arrested four boys from Stockton, ages 12 to 15, after a strong-arm robbery on Monday near the Pleasanton Tennis and Community Park.

In a Facebook post, Pleasanton police said the boys approached a man who had just gotten off a bus, and followed him into the park at 5801 Valley Ave.

The boys allegedly demanded the man's cell phone and belongings, police said, and used "physical force" to steal his belongings before running away into the neighborhood.

Pleasanton police and the East Bay Regional Parks Police were able to find the boys on Shenandoah Court. They were all booked on suspicion of robbery into the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center.

The man suffered minor injuries and got his property back, police said.

