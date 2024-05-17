Brazen home burglaries in Oakland's Redwood Heights shake neighborhood

People in one Oakland neighborhood said they love where they live, but that daytime crime is a growing concern.

They said there have been multiple home break-ins in just the past month and a half on Reinhardt Drive in the Redwood Heights neighborhood.

All the incidents have taken place during the day.

The most recent was the burglary at Angela Jeffers' home on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows two burglars running out of the home.

The one in dark clothing was holding a pillowcase that Jeffers said he took from her bedroom to carry out the jewelry they stole from her.

"To just bust into my home, take my things like it's no problem, it's terrifying. It's frustrating," she said.



The two men broke in by jumping the fence and breaking her back door.

Neighbors said this was the third home to be burglarized in the past six weeks.

They said the thieves struck between noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

Neighbor Matt Albert yelled out at the thieves as he witnessed them breaking in and driving away.

"They were certainly not put off by anyone seeing them. It seemed like normal practice for them," said Albert.

Jeffers said a gold necklace with a heart with the word "mom," a gift from her son, was among the $10,000 worth of jewelry that was stolen from her armoire.

She said she was at work when she received a phone alert that her home was being burglarized.

"I feel like there's nothing I can do. All the security I put on and the warning signs, they don't care," said Jeffers.

Neighbors suspected that their proximity to Highways 13 and 580 made it attractive for thieves looking for a quick getaway.



The residents say there have been numerous car break-ins and now, crimes have escalated to brazen burglaries in broad daylight in front of witnesses.

"What is the next step? They're just getting bolder in their next actions," said one neighbor who did not wish to be identified.

Neighbors want the city to install license plate readers and assign beat officers.

"They're going to come in at night on us. Who's going to stop it? Like when is it going to stop" questioned Jeffers,"I feel very anxious right now. I feel violated, of course."

Surveillance videos showed the thieves getting into a black BMW sedan.

Neighbors said in each of the 3 burglaries, the thieves broke in quickly and stole jewelry within a matter of minutes.

They described the two suspects as being young, in their late teens to early 20s.

They had their faces covered.

Oakland police confirmed that there have been three home burglaries on that block, but did not release further details.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.



