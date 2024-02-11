Break-in at nail spa on Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland during lunar new year

article

Someone broke into a nail salon late Saturday or early Sunday at a nail salon on Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland, a community member who took pictures of the aftermath told KTVU.

The resident, who asked not to be identified, shared photos of shattered windows at VT Nails Spa at 3423 Lakeshore Ave., and said a cash register was taken.

The resident also said he tried to report the break-in to the non-emergency line for Oakland police, but ended hanging up the phone after it rang for 10 minutes without anyone picking up.

The resident said he tried contacting the owners to let them know, but a sign on the door said the shop was closed Sunday for the lunar new year.

Eventually, though, the resident said the owners arrived to deal with the damage.

KTVU left two messages with the salon, but did not hear back.

Oakland police also did not immediately respond for comment on Sunday.

Lakeshore Avenue is one of two areas in Oakland, where Mayor Sheng Thao recently dispatched foot patrol officers to try to curb such break-ins in highly trafficked commercial districts.

VT Nails Spa on Lakeshore Avenue.