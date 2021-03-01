Gas leak triggers evacuations in San Francisco

Emergency crews were on the scene of a gas leak in San Francisco Monday morning.

PG&E crews responded to a gas leak in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood on March 1, 2021.

The leak was reported around 9:50 a.m. at Richland Avenue near San Jose Avenue in the city’s Bernal Heights neighborhood. PG&E officials said a third party construction crew working in the area struck a one-inch gas line.

The fire department issued evacuation orders, as a precaution. People were advised to avoid the area.

"PG&E crews were immediately dispatched to the scene and worked with first responders to make the area safe," the utility said.

At about 11:20 a.m., PG&E said its crews safely shut off gas to the damaged line. And fire officials said that people were being allowed to return to their homes.

Video posted on the Citizen App showed police activity a short distance away at Mission Street and Richland Avenue. A San Francisco police patrol vehicle was stationed in the area, and Richland Avenue was closed to traffic.

PG&E officials said crews would remain on scene to complete the necessary repairs.

There were no reports of injuries.