Breaking ground on 70 affordable housing units for Pacifica teachers

Teachers in Pacifica will soon have access to brand-new housing at the site of a former elementary school.

There’s a groundbreaking scheduled on Monday to highlight the project: 70 affordable housing units for faculty and staff in the Pacifica School District.

The hope is that this helps attract and retain teachers in an area where housing is expensive.

This is a problem many Bay Area school districts are facing.



The city of Pacifica unanimously approved this project last year, but this project is at least eight years in the making.

Mockups of the development show apartments with up to three bedrooms.

The complex will also have a management office, residents a commons building, a public amenities building with changing rooms and a snack bar for the sports fields.

The developer – Brookwood Partners – specializes in using school district properties that are underutilized and turning them into housing.

They’re also working on more than 1,000 units of housing on school district-owned land in the Serramonte del Rey neighborhood in Daly City and have projects all over the Peninsula.



This location used to be Oddstand Elementary School until it closed in 2004.