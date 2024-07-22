Breakthrough in Cloverdale cold case, arrest made

article

Officials in the North Bay announced a breakthrough in the 1982 cold-case killing of 13-year-old Sara Ann Geer. In a social media post on Monday, the Cloverdale Police Department says the case is "resolved."

Police said former Police Chief Jason Ferguson reopened the investigation in 2021, but retired last December.

His successor, Chief Chris Parker continued to work on the case along with private investigators. Together they found a male DNA profile based on evidence and by using genetic genealogy technology.

A suspect, James Unick, 62, of Willows was apprehended and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Unick is facing a murder charge as well as charges for rape, kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 by force.

"Today represents a bittersweet victory for justice. While nothing can undo the pain inflicted upon the Geer family and our community, we can finally offer some solace in knowing that the perpetrator will be held accountable. This arrest is a testament to the dedication of our law enforcement agencies and the unwavering resolve of Cloverdale's citizens," Chief Parker said.

The police department thanked the community for their patience on this case. They also thanked Glenn County Sheriff's Office, The FBI, Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, the private investigators and the Department of Justice.

Cloverdale's mayor, Todd Lands, also commented on the arrest.

"Today, we stand united in solidarity with the Geer family as we witness the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance by our law enforcement officials. This arrest signifies not only a step towards closure but also a reiteration of our commitment to ensuring safety and justice for all in Cloverdale."

The girl's killing and rape haunted the town for more than 40 years. The Press Democrat reported the victim's body was found by two children who then told their mother about their discovery. The case would eventually be mired by unreliable witnesses.