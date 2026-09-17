Brentwood community holds large candlelight vigil for 2 Liberty High students killed in crash

The Brief Hundreds of students, staff, and community members gathered for a candlelight vigil at Liberty High School to honor 17-year-olds Dominic Ferrari and Caden Kyle. The two high school seniors and football players died Sunday after their vehicle collided with another car on a dark rural road in Brentwood. Brentwood police state that neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected factors in the ongoing crash investigation.



A Brentwood community gathered in grief as hundreds of students, family members, and residents attended a candlelight vigil at Liberty High School to remember two 17-year-old students killed in a weekend car crash.

Vigil Draws Hundreds to Honor High School Seniors

Dominic Ferrari and Caden Kyle died early Sunday morning after the Infiniti they were riding in collided with a BMW. A third 17-year-old passenger sustained injuries in the collision.

At the vigil, friends, classmates, and school staff stepped up to the stage to share memories of the two seniors, who were both members of the Liberty High football team.

"Your story ended too soon, but the love you gave us will never stop being read," a student speaker said from the podium. "Forever Lions, love the Class of 2027."

Friends and community members described both teens as funny, kind, and outgoing.

"They were so well loved, and just amazing human beings, and the love and support that’s coming in, it’s incredible to see that," said Shaun Samuels, a friend of Dominic Ferrari’s family.

"They were kind people, they lift people up, and that’s what people need, and that’s why their loss has been such an impact," added therapist Julie Garcia.

School Postpones Events as Grief Counselors Assist Campus

In response to the tragedy, Liberty High School made grief counselors available on campus to help students and staff process the loss. Principal Efa Huckaby confirmed that the school's upcoming homecoming rally and dance have been pushed back.

"They definitely had a community, and you’re seeing that outpouring of love here for them and their family to just really 543r2qwesupport and, you know, grieve together, heal together, move on together when that time is right," Huckaby said.

Multiple fundraisers have been created to support the families of Ferrari and Kyle.

"I know the support has been overwhelming for the families and they’re appreciative, and I’m thankful to be a part of a community like this," said Patricia Piquero, a friend of the Ferrari family.

Police Investigate Cause of Rural Road Collision

Brentwood police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

According to investigators, neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been factors in the collision. Authorities noted that the crash occurred on a dark, rural stretch of road where limited visibility and line of sight may have played a role.