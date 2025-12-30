Man fatally shot by Brentwood police on Christmas Eve identified

The Brief The man who was fatally shot by a Brentwood police officer on Christmas Eve was identified as 43-year-old Romaine Morgan, of Stockton. Officers had pulled Morgan over on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities said officers developed probable cause to search Morgan's vehicle and that is when they discovered a rifle. When officers attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly resisted, refused commands and grabbed the firearm. An officer then fired his gun, striking Morgan.



Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by Brentwood police during a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Romaine Morgan of Stockton, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

Traffic stop and shooting

What we know:

Police said Morgan was pulled over about 10:55 p.m. Dec. 24 near the intersection of Balfour Road and Foothill Drive on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was registered to him.

Officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered a loaded, high-powered rifle, police said.

Brentwood police released a photo of the gun a suspect, who was fatally shot by an officer, had in his possession during the shooting on Christmas Eve.

When officers attempted to arrest Morgan, he allegedly resisted, refused commands and grabbed the rifle. An officer then fired his weapon, striking Morgan, authorities said.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Body cam footage not yet released

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Morgan was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

No officers were seriously injured in the shooting.

The name of the officer involved has not been released.

Police have not yet released body-worn camera footage of the incident, though it is expected to be made public.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting remains ongoing.