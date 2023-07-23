Missing black teen with autism in Brentwood found safe

article

After asking for the public's help in locating Tosan Bemigho, a missing black teen with autism, the Brentwood Police announced he has been found safe.

Bemigho had been missing since 4 a.m. Sunday morning, which prompted the Brentwood Police Department to issue an alert on the Contra Costa County Community Warning System seeking the public's help.

Bemigho was found around 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening, officials said.

"Tosan has been located and he is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared this post or helped look for him," Brentwood Police said on its Facebook page.

Bemigho was considered to be at risk due to his autism and speech difficulties.