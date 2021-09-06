Bridge Fire's forward progress stopped, Cal Fire says

The danger posed to Placer County by the Bridge Fire appears to have passed, according to authorities.

Cal Fire said Monday that firefighters had halted the fire's forward progress. That enabled officials to lift evacuation orders and warnings.

Several hundred people had evacuated from Lake Clementine and the Auburn State Recreation Area.

It had burned 411 acres and was 15% contained after breaking out Sunday near Auburn, according to Cal Fire.

Advertisement

"The evacuation orders and evacuation warnings have been lifted in all areas of the fire," Cal Fire said. "However, the Auburn State Recreation Area remains closed."