British journalist detained by ICE at SFO to be released

A British journalist detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Francisco last month will be released after agreeing to voluntarily leave the country, according to this supporters.

Sami Hamdi, who had been on a U.S. speaking tour, was taken into custody after his visa was revoked amid allegations of supporting terrorism. His supporters, which include the Council on American-Islamic Relations, say the accusations were unfounded and claim Hamdi was targeted for his public criticism of Israel.

ICE officials said Hamdi requested voluntary departure, ending a detention that had sparked concern among free speech advocates.

It was not immediately clear when Hamdi would leave the U.S. or whether he plans to challenge the visa revocation.